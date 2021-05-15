Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

