Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $49.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

TCMD traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.51. 115,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.13, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,886 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.