Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $49.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

TCMD traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.51. 115,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.13, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,886 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

