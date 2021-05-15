Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

