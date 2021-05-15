Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 923 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.