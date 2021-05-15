Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 671 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

FRC stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

