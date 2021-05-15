Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 414 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of CTLT opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

