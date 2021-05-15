Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 394 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after buying an additional 638,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after buying an additional 342,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $43.92 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

