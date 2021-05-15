Symmetry Partners LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

