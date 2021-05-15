Symmetry Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.