Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Switch by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.