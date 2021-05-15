Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Hits $339.40 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.71 or 0.00007891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $339.40 million and $271.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01104088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.