Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (SWMAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

SWMAY stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

