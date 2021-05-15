SVB Leerink Trims Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Target Price to $56.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nuance Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 525.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

