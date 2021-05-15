Susquehanna Boosts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $32.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

