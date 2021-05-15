Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$15.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.28.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$15.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.21.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

