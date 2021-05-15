Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 35.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.21. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.