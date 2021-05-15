Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Raised to $15.00 at National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.69.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. Superior Plus has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.