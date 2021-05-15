Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $402,844.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,153,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $11,061,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 469.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $9,246,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.