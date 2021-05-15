Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 222,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $402,844.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,153,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

