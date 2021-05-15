Super League Gaming (SLGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of SLGG opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

SLGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,301.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

