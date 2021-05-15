Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

SNDL stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

