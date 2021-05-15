Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 million-$1.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

WISA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

