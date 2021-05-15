Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $16.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 1,703 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $98.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit State Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit State Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

