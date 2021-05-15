Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $29,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.