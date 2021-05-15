Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $31,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $350.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.64 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

