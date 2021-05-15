Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Essential Utilities worth $31,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

