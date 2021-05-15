Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 31,373 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,373 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $26,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $41,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.16 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.