Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aegion were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aegion by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $29.99 on Friday. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.