Strs Ohio Sells 63,300 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Communications worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $658,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 25.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 397,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $723.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

