Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 3,000 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

