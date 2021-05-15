Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,805. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.