Strs Ohio Invests $374,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,838. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

