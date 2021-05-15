Strs Ohio Has $323,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 564.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.13 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $203.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.