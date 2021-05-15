Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Sierra Bancorp worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 63,829 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

BSRR opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $429.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

