Strs Ohio Buys 19,500 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,206,000 after acquiring an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 355,816 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 145,385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,991,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,707,063. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $966.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

