Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.72 ($92.61).

Shares of SAX opened at €67.80 ($79.76) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 106.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

