Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

