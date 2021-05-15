StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Financial Comparison

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get StoneCo alerts:

61.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StoneCo and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69% Verisk Analytics 19.12% 36.42% 11.46%

Volatility & Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StoneCo and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 7 0 2.58 Verisk Analytics 0 3 6 0 2.67

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $66.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.81%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $203.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Verisk Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 29.20 $203.54 million $0.70 84.59 Verisk Analytics $2.61 billion 10.88 $449.90 million $4.38 39.95

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. Verisk Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats StoneCo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.