Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CIT Group Call Options (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,790 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,096% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,966,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.