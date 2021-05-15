Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) PT Raised to GBX 326 at Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STCK. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stock Spirits Group stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market cap of £566 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 278.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.15. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stock Spirits Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

