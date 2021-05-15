Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $81.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after buying an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 116,947 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.