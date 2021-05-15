Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DDD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

3D Systems stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,150,151 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after buying an additional 1,324,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,082,000 after buying an additional 200,266 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

