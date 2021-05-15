Stephanie Lepori Sells 7,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CZR stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,695,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
