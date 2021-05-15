Stephanie Lepori Sells 7,500 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,695,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

