Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.58

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.58 and traded as high as C$50.34. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$49.80, with a volume of 133,990 shares changing hands.

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

