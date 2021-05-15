Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $60.85, but opened at $59.01. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 77,934 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

