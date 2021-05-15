Stealth 1-Day Volume Tops $17,083.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $6.58 million and $17,083.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056782 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,558,663 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

