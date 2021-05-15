State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,528 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.97 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

