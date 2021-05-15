State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $749.61 million, a PE ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.