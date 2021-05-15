State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 217,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $42,468,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $10,461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 377,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

