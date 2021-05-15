State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 20,826 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,293,000.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

DASH opened at $141.07 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.21.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.94.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

